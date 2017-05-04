Pages Navigation Menu

Senate vows not to allow Buhari reinstate Lawal as SGF

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Nigerian Senate has vowed to stop any move by powerful political forces within and outside government to reinstate suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, David Babachir Lawal. This followed its consideration of the final report of its adhoc Committee, which accused Lawal of process violation in award of contracts under the Presidential Initiatives […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

