Senate vows not to allow Buhari reinstate Lawal as SGF

Nigerian Senate has vowed to stop any move by powerful political forces within and outside government to reinstate suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, David Babachir Lawal. This followed its consideration of the final report of its adhoc Committee, which accused Lawal of process violation in award of contracts under the Presidential Initiatives […]

Senate vows not to allow Buhari reinstate Lawal as SGF

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

