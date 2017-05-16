Senate warns Kachikwu over claims on PIB

The Senate yesterday warned the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, to stop making false claims on the on-going process of passing into law the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

In a statement by its spokesman, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the Senate said the PIB which has got to the final stage and is scheduled to be passed before the second anniversary of the eighth Senate is a private member bill and did not emanate from the executive.Abdullahi said:

“As part of our own legislative agenda, we had decided long time ago that after the passage of 2017 budget, our next major assignment is to pass the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill and immediately fast-track the process of passage of the Host Community Bill and the Fiscal Regime Bills which are also related to the reforms of the petroleum sector,” Abdullahi stated.

