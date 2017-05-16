Pages Navigation Menu

Senate warns minister against false claims on PIB

SENATE has warned the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, to stop making false claims on the on-going process of passing into law the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB. In a statement by its spokesman, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the Senate said the PIB which has got to the final stage and is […]

