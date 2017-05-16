Senate will pass Whistle Protection Bill in July – Senate President

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has confirmed that the Senate will pass the Whistle Blower Protection Bill in July 2017. He made this known at the launch of “Antidotes for Corruption: The Nigerian Story”, a book written by Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, on Monday in Abuja. Mr. Saraki said when backed by legislation, …

