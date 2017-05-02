Senates begins screening of Electoral Commissioner nominees
The Senate on Tuesday began the screening of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) nominees sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation. Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, presented the president’s request for approval of the nominees at plenary in Abuja. After the motion, the senate directed its Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to screen the nominees and report back in two weeks.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!