Senates begins screening of Electoral Commissioner nominees

The Senate on Tuesday began the screening of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) nominees sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation. Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, presented the president’s request for approval of the nominees at plenary in Abuja. After the motion, the senate directed its Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to screen the nominees and report back in two weeks.

