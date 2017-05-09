Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate’s desire to protect supreme laws of Nigeria

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

NIGERIA has had a series of constitutions since inception, but the current constitution was enacted on May 29, 1999 to inaugurate the Fourth Republic. The constitution, which is the supreme laws of the Federal Republic, is a vital document with which every democratic country like Nigeria carries out their operations. It is said to be […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.