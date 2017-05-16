Pages Navigation Menu

Senator Adeleke’s Death: He was Administered Overdose of a Banned Drug – CMD LAUTECH Teaching Hospital

Posted on May 16, 2017

Professor Akeem Lasisi, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, has said that Senator Isiaka Adeleke was given an overdose of a banned drug which led to his death. Lasisi made this known on Monday when he appeared before the coroner panel led by Olusegun Ayilara and set […]

The post Senator Adeleke’s Death: He was Administered Overdose of a Banned Drug – CMD LAUTECH Teaching Hospital appeared first on BellaNaija.

