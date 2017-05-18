Pages Navigation Menu

Senator Adeleke’s Death: He was not Poisoned – Pathologist

Posted on May 18, 2017

Dr Taiwo Sholaja, the lead pathologist who carried out  the autopsy on the body of  the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, on Wednesday, told a coroner inquest that no trace of poison was found in the body system of the deceased when it was examined. Sholaja, while giving evidence before the coroner, Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, […]

