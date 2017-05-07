Senator Adeleke’s Death: “Outcome of the kangaroo inquest is already predetermined by the state” – Family
The family of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who died on April 23, has rejected the coroner inquest instituted by Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State. While addressing a press conference on Sunday in Ede, Deji, the immediate younger brother of the deceased, alleged that the outcome of the inquest was predetermined. Governor Aregbesola had on May 2 […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!