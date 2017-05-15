Pages Navigation Menu

Senator Dino Melaye Launches Book “Antidotes for Corruption” | Saraki, Dogara, Patience Jonathan Attend

Posted on May 15, 2017

Senator representing Kogi West district Dino Melaye on Monday launched his book “Antidotes for Corruption: The Nigerian Story”. The event which took place at the Yar’adua Centre, Abuja had in attendance, the senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremmadu, Speaker House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara, former first lady, Patience Jonathan, Minister of Federal […]

