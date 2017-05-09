Senator dumps PDP for APC

Senator John Enoh (PDP-Cross River) on Tuesday at the Senate plenary, announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to the All Progressives Congress(APC).

He relied on Order 43 of the Senate’s Standing Rules and said that his defection was with the support of his constituents.

Enoh is the Chairman, senate’s Committee on Finance. He said “on Saturday, May 6, I formally resigned from the PDP and registered formally as a member of the APC.’’

Reacting to the defection, the Deputy Minority Leader, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, described the defection as a political tourism. The lawmaker, who came under Order 43, said recent cases of PDP lawmaker’s defection would not last.

According to him, they will move to our side when the baton changes.

President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, welcomed Enoh to the APC, and said “under our rules, there cannot be any debate or comment.

“I wish him a fruitful contribution through the medium he has now chosen.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with Enoh’s defection, APC now has 67 senators in the upper chamber while PDP has 41 senators.

Anambra Central Senatorial District seat has remained vacant as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to conduct bye-election to get a replacement for Sen. Uche Ekwunife.

Ekwunife’s election in 2015 was annulled by an elections tribunal.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

