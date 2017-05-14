Senator explains why 2017 Budget was increased by N143 billion

Senator Ahmed Lawan said on Friday that the National Assembly (NASS) captured new projects, including a second runway for the Abuja Airport, in the 2017 appropriation bill it passed. Mr. Lawan told State House Correspondents that the projects were covered from the difference in the N42.5 oil bench mark proposed by the Executive and the …

The post Senator explains why 2017 Budget was increased by N143 billion appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

