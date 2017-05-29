Senator Tinubu Promises Effective Representation for Constituents

Senator Oluremi Tinubu representing Lagos Central senatorial district in the National Assembly has stated that “the well-being, effective representation, and promotion of better opportunities for the people of Lagos Central will continue to motivate my actions.”

Reviewing her performance in the last two years as a senator, she, however, commended Nigerians for being resilient, saying last year had been economically difficult for most people.

According to her, better days are here. “The 2017 budget of ‘Economic Recovery and Growth’ which was recently passed is positioned to consolidate the benefits of the 2016 budget of change and set us on the right path to a robust economy.”

In a message on the occasion of Democracy Day entitled: ‘Half-year Review,’ Tinubu said: “I congratulate the Nigerian Government and citizens on the celebration of the inception of the Nigerian Democracy.

“This day, 18 years ago, Nigeria made a conscious choice-a choice to be free, to uphold the rights of the common man and to ensure involvement and participation of its citizenry in governance. It has not been an easy journey and has often failed to meet the expectations of the average Nigerian. However, there is no doubt that this administration is on the right track, and given the right tools and effective application, this democracy will yield the Nigeria of our dreams.

“This democracy day also marks half term of this democratic dispensation and administration. It is a time of sober reflections, reviewing performances and creating frameworks and action plans to ensure that shortcomings are made up for. As the Senator representing Lagos Central, it is time to review my performance in the last two years to ensure it is up to date in addressing problems/needs of my constituents and Nigeria as a whole.

“Governance is a marathon, and for best results, is predicated on continuity and consistency. Thus, my commitment over the last six years has not waned. The well-being, effective representation, and promotion of better opportunities for the people of Lagos Central will continue to motivate my actions.

“I must however commend Nigerians for being so resilient and sacrificial. The last year has been economically difficult for most people. However, better days are here. The 2017 budget of Economic Recovery and Growth which was recently passed is positioned to consolidate the benefits of the 2016 budget of change and set us on the right path to a robust economy.

“I assure Nigerians that the APC administration at both state and national levels is committed to putting in place solid structures that will ensure that Nigerians enjoy full dividends of democracy even at their doorsteps.

“Once again, I felicitate with all the good people of Lagos Central, Lagos State, Nigerians at home and in diaspora, wishing you all the merits of democracy.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

