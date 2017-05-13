Senators, Reps under fire over N125bn ‘jumbo’ budget – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Senators, Reps under fire over N125bn 'jumbo' budget
The Nation Newspaper
The revelation that the National Assembly will be spending N125 billion this year is already raising dust across the nation. Some Nigerians believe the amount is out of tune with reality , given the current economic situation of the country. Retired …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!