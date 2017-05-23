Senebe, Ibru, Enede, Clark, 231 others sworn-in as JPs in Delta

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—No fewer than 235 prominent Deltans including the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr Jude Senebe, Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Mr Kenneth Ibru, Sir Oghenovo Clark, Mr Felix Enede and Prince Elvis Oharisi, were yesterday sworn-in as Justices of the Peace by the state Chief Judge, Justice Marshall Umukoro.

Others sworn-in were Chief Henry Olori, John Ayoro, Chief Johnbull Oduma, Andrew Adagbonlen, Chief Zachariah Akpovwa, Peter Ibru, Emmanuel Ibru, Mr Omojaye Eserinone and 222 others.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Peter Mrakpo, said that yearly conferences would be organised for Justices of the Peace as part of government’s effort towards checking quackery in the state.

Lamenting that some persons were posing as Justices of the Peace, Mrakpor said that the state government will soon issue them with vehicle number plates to identify them as Justices of the Peace.

Performing the swearing in ceremony, the state Chief Judge, Justice Marshall Umukoro charged the Justices of Peace to promote peace in their various communities.

He told them to assist security agencies in crime fighting by providing credible information to security agents, listing the functions of the JPs to include “preservation of peace, suppressing riots, dispensing all forms of disorderliness and directing post mortem examinations under section 12 of the Coroners Law,” among others.

He said: “In carrying out these functions, you are expected to be fair and firm in your actions and decisions as your integrity will often be put to test. You are bound to face obstacles and challenges, but when you diligently apply yourselves to these challenges with a determination to succeed, you will always come out triumphantly”.

According to him, the new appointees were selected after the authorities had carefully gone through their records, adding that their appointment was in fulfillment of Section 12(1) of the Magistrate Court Law which empowers the governor to appoint or remove anyone as a JP.

The post Senebe, Ibru, Enede, Clark, 231 others sworn-in as JPs in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

