Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senegalese Designer DIARRABLU uses Mathematics to Create Swimsuits | See the Infinity Campaign

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Diarra Bousso is a Senegalese Fashion Designer, Entrepreneur and Mathematics Educator. After earning her BA in Mathematics and Economics at Macalester College, she started a career on Wall Street as a bond trader but decided to resign two years later to follow her true passion in Fashion and Arts. As part of Dakar’s vibrant creative […]

The post Senegalese Designer DIARRABLU uses Mathematics to Create Swimsuits | See the Infinity Campaign appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.