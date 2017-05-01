SERAP to WORLD BANK: Provide more info on Abacha loot or…

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has vowed to pursue appropriate international and national legal actions to ensure transparency and accountability on the projects executed by government with recovered funds from the late General Sani Abacha’s alleged loot.

This was in response to a letter from the World Bank, where it disclosed that it could not provide additional facts on the projects executed with recovered stolen public funds by the late General Sani Abacha.

“SERAP hopes that the World Bank would act as requested. However, take notice that should the Bank fail and/or neglect to take the steps recommended, the Registered Trustees of SERAP would pursue appropriate international and national legal actions to ensure transparency and accountability in this matter.” it stated.

SERAP has petitioned the world body last year requesting that it should provide detailed information regarding how the government utilised the funds released from the seized looted funds recovered from the late Head of State’s foreign accounts.

The World Bank has told Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) that it “cannot locate any additional information “

In a statement by its deputy executive director, Timothy Adewale, SERAP requested the World Bank to among other things unravel : “Why 2 rather 8 health centers were completed as disclosed by the report produced by the Bank. The location of the 2 completed projects should be disclosed. If it is true that 174 health centres were built with the Abacha loot and commissioned by the government and to disclose the locations of the centres.”

The post SERAP to WORLD BANK: Provide more info on Abacha loot or… appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

