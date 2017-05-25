SERAS 2017 announces call for entry

The organizers of the sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards, SERAS CSR Awards have announced the commencement of submission of entries for the 2017 edition.

The theme for the 2017 awards is-Transformational Sustainability: From Social Responsibility to Social Impact.

This edition of the awards seeks to uncover the brands that have walked their talks in the real sense and unravel the links between investments/interventions and the actual impacts of these in communities where organisations do business and the general society at large.

The award is open to large, medium and small scale, not- for- profit organizations, as well as public sector organizations. Twenty honors would be up for grab in line with the sustainable development goals as set by the United Nations.

The annual SERAS CSR Awards, which first held in 2007, has grown to become the prime corporate awards promoting and measuring corporate social responsibility and sustainability in Africa.Key industry stakeholders rate it as the industry gold standard recognition for impactful investment in CSR and sustainability. Though in its eleventh cycle, the tenth edition saw participation from organizations from across Africa such as Angola, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, Botswana and Ghana for the first time.

The programme has proven to be the biggest event on the CSR & Sustainability calendar in Nigeria and Africa. From inception to date, the SERAS has registered 710 entries from 115 organizations (87 of them rate top in their industries).

