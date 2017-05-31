Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Serena is Serena’: Williams’s coach says she wants to keep her tennis touch during her pregnancy – Washington Post

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Washington Post

'Serena is Serena': Williams's coach says she wants to keep her tennis touch during her pregnancy
Washington Post
Serena Williams was in an unfamiliar spot Wednesday at Roland Garros. Instead of sitting courtside during changeovers in a French Open match, she was in the stands, happy to watch her sister play as she awaits the birth of her first child in September.
French Open 2017: 'Still a lot left' as Venus Williams and Sam Stosur keep on keeping onThe Sport Review
Serena Williams expecting a baby girlPremium Times
Venus Williams accidentally announces pregnant sister Serena is having a girlTelegraph.co.uk
ESPN –ABC News –Merced Sun-Star –WKOW
all 313 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.