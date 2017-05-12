Serena Williams holds weekend-long bridal shower – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Serena Williams holds weekend-long bridal shower
NAIJ.COM
Serena Williams is likely the happiest woman in the world right now with the series of events in her life. The top tennis player recently had another victory in her carrier and now looks forward to being joined with her fiancé Alexia Ohanian. READ ALSO …
Serena Williams See photos from tennis star's bridal shower
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!