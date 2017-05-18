SERG demands release of Ifeanyi Ubah

SOME activists operating under the aegis of South East Revival Group, SERG, yesterday called on the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to immediately order the Department of State Services, DSS, to free the Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah. While strongly condemning his arrest and continued incarceration by the Service, […]

