Serious Drama as Bride Refuses to Kiss the Groom on Her Wedding Day After He Caught Her Husband Cheating(Video)
There was a serious drrama at a wedding ceremony when an angry bride refused to kiss her groom on their wedding day.
It was gathered that the bride caught her husband cheating a day before their wedding day but still went ahead walked down the aisle.
Watch the video clip from the wedding below;
The post Serious Drama as Bride Refuses to Kiss the Groom on Her Wedding Day After He Caught Her Husband Cheating(Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!