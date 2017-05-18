Pages Navigation Menu

Serious Drama as JAMB Candidate Almost Lynch to Death After Stealing a Phone Inside the JAMB Exam Hall (Photos)

Posted on May 18, 2017

A candidate of the University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) identified as Terva Tersasba, escaped lynching after he allegedly stole a phone in a JAMB hall in Benue state.

According to reports, the Benue state-born student was caught by operatives of the Nigerian Police team monitoring the ongoing JAMB examination in the center.

