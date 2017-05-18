Serious Drama as JAMB Candidate Almost Lynch to Death After Stealing a Phone Inside the JAMB Exam Hall (Photos)
A candidate of the University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) identified as Terva Tersasba, escaped lynching after he allegedly stole a phone in a JAMB hall in Benue state.
According to reports, the Benue state-born student was caught by operatives of the Nigerian Police team monitoring the ongoing JAMB examination in the center.
See more photos below;
The post Serious Drama as JAMB Candidate Almost Lynch to Death After Stealing a Phone Inside the JAMB Exam Hall (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!