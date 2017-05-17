Pages Navigation Menu

Serious Drama as LAUTECH Students Post Obituary of Their VC Who is Still Alive (Photo)

The saga between students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomso and their Vice Chancellor, Professor Suleiman Gbadegesin has took to another level as the students allegedly distributed obituary posters of Gbadegesin round the school vicinity.

This is coming as renewed hostility continues as students make more demands.The school had early this year received N500 million from Osun and Oyo State Governments to pay the salary arrears owed workers after lecturers went on strike for 8 months.

