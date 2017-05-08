Pages Navigation Menu

Serious Trouble for Kemi Olunloyo – See What She Posted On Instagram

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Entertainment

The embattled journalist has been in police custody since she got arrested for cyber crime on account of a post in which she accused Pastor David Ibiyeomie of adultery. See posts below Source: Instagram

