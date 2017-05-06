Service chiefs, others meet in Aso Rock over Boko Haram – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Service chiefs, others meet in Aso Rock over Boko Haram
Guardian (blog)
Determined to halt the prevailing humanitarian crisis in the northeast, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Yusuf Buratai; Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Chief of Staff to the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!