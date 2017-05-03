Service Singapore seizes drugs worth $300,000

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), on Wednesday seized drugs worth over 300,000 dollars from a Singapore-registered car at Woodlands checkpoint, ICA and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), said in a statement. The authorities said five suspected drug traffickers were arrested. The ICA officers uncovered Erimin-5 tablets concealed in a box of washing powder in a…

