Settle Blackface once and for all, Zakky Azzay tells 2baba – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Settle Blackface once and for all, Zakky Azzay tells 2baba
TheCable
Singer Zakky Azzay has advised Innocent '2baba' Idibia to offer a financial settlement to his disgruntled ex-bandmate Blackface. Over time, Blackface has levelled series of allegations against 2baba who's also known as 2face. From saying he owned the …
Settle Blackface publicly to stop attacks, Zakky tells 2face
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!