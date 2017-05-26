Settle with Blackface publicly, Zakky Azzay begs 2Baba

Information Nigeria

The veteran Northern-Nigeria Musician, Zakky Azzay, has pleaded with Innocent Idibia, a.k.a 2Baba to settle his Plantashun Boiz partner, Blackface, even if it has to be done openly. He said this in an interview with Hiptv while responding to the long …



and more »