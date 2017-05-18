Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Seun Egbebe Abandoned By Friends As He Clocks 100 Days Behind Bars

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Embattled Lagos socialite and movie marketer, Seun Egbegbe who was romantically linked to Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu has reportedly been abandoned by friends behind bars after he was arrested for attempting to dupe two BDC operators in Lagos of over N40 million. The movie marketer who was earlier arrested for attempting to make away with…

The post Seun Egbebe Abandoned By Friends As He Clocks 100 Days Behind Bars appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.