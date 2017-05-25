Seun Egbegbe And Girlfriend Welcome Baby Girl

Recently imprisoned movie producer, Seun Egbegbe and his girlfriend, Onyenike Aluko, have welcomed their first baby together. The news was announced by the happy mum via an Instagram post which she captioned, ‘Alhamdulillah for our new born baby girl.’ Meanwhile, Egbegbe remains in prison since February for defrauding a Bureau de Change agent. Though, Egbegbe …

