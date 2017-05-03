Seven ships arrive in Lagos ports with petrol, other commodities – The Nation Newspaper
|
Guardian
|
Seven ships arrive in Lagos ports with petrol, other commodities
The Nation Newspaper
Seventeen other ships are discharging general cargoes, buck wheat, yellow maize, frozen fish, soya beans, diesel, empty containers, base oil and bulk gas. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) disclosed this in its daily, Shipping Position, issued in …
Between the two gateway ports
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!