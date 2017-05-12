Seven Ships Arrive Lagos Ports With Petrol – The Tide
Seven Ships Arrive Lagos Ports With Petrol
The Tide
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said seven ships laden with petrol were waiting to berth in Lagos Ports. The authority, in a document released in Lagos yesterday, disclosed that four additional ships with aviation fuel, bulk fertiliser and …
