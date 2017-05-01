Severe Turbulence on Aeroflot flight to Bangkok injures 27

Passengers on an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Thailand were slammed into the ceiling after their aircraft hit a patch of severe turbulence injuring 27 people, some of them suffering fractured bones, witnesses and officials said on Monday. The terrifying ordeal occurred when the plane flew through a pocket of “clean air” turbulence shortly before […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

