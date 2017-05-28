Sex, nudity in music videos is the popular crave- Jenny’O

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Afro-pop singer, Jenny O, a popular VJ and familiar voice on HIPTV news, may not be an authority in the critic and evaluation of music videos but she seems to be very much abreast of the nuances and intricacies of the music industry.

In an exclusive chat with Potpourri, the pretty VJ turned singer who also recently released the audio and visuals of her debut single, titled, Agaracha, said the flagrant display of nudity and sensuality in music videos is actually what helps to sell the music video, contrary to popular opinion that talent, originality and creativity should hold sway.

“Funny enough, sex sells; from my own perspective it’s really because of people’s crave for sensuality not necessarily a way of life. People are attracted by what they see and it just gives them a lot of ideas”, she said. She was of the opinion that people’s silence but palpable crave for sensuality encourages artistes to promote nudity, sex and sensuality in music videos, leaving creativity, talent and originality to the non-conformists.

She said; “People may not encourage it openly but they love it. Creativity is valued over sex most definitely, but sex appeals to certain people who love it.”

