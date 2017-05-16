Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sex robots: Dolls so lifelike they will get ‘jealous’ of your female friends – Daily Star

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Star

Sex robots: Dolls so lifelike they will get 'jealous' of your female friends
Daily Star
NEW sex robots will be so lifelike they will be capable of intense “jealousy”, according to their maker. 0. By George Martin / Published 16th May 2017. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0:00. Loaded: 0%. 0:00. Progress: 0%. 0:00.
PERFECT HARMONY: Meet the sex doll that engages in small talkThe Standard
Life-like Erotic Dolls, That Orgasms And Knows Your Favourite MealThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.