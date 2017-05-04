Sex-scandal pastor ‘tipped off’ by cops – Herald live
Links between Hawks officials and Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso will be investigated after he allegedly received a tip-off that helped him evade arrest last month. This was revealed in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court yesterday, where 18 more …
