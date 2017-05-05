Sexagenarian remanded in prison over alleged N9m fraud

A 64-year-old driver, Owoeye Tayo, was on Friday remanded in prison on the orders of an Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged N9 million fraud.

The accused, a resident of No. E29, Uja St., in Omuo Ekiti State, is facing a three-count of conspiracy,fraud and stealing.

Chief Magistrate Victoria Bob-Emanuel ordered that the accused should remain in prison until May 23 for the consideration of his bail application.

He urged the Nigeria Police to concluded their investigations on the case within two weeks.

“Although it is a bailable offence but considering the accused person, who has no fixed address in Ondo State, it may hinder police investigation if he is released.

“The accused should be remanded in prison until May 23 for bail consideration,”she said.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor Martins Olowofeso told the court that the accused fraudulently obtained N9 million from the complainant, Mrs Janet Mapayi on the pretext of helping to her convert the money to dollar.

“The accused converted the money to personal use and used it to build a house at Ikota in Omuo.”

According to him, the accused committed the offences between December 2010 and January 2016 at Green Park, Oke-Aro, Akure.

The offences contravened Sections 81, 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge.

Mr Tmileyin Oguntuwase, Counsel to the accused, urged the court to grant him bail on liberal terms.

The case was adjourned until May 23.

