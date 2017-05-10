Sexual Issues and Solutions

PREMATURE EJACULATION (I)

Premature ejaculation occurs when a man ejaculates sooner during sexual intercourse than he or his partner would like,or could also be defined as an uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration, with minimal sexual stimulation and before the person wishes. This may range from before penetration to a point just after penetration and may leave the couple feeling unsatisfied.Early ejaculation is the most common sexual problem facing men under 40. Estimates vary, but as many as 1 out of 3 men say they experience this problem at some time. As long as it happens infrequently, it’s not cause for concern.You may meet the diagnostic criteria for premature ejaculation if you:

-Always or nearly always ejaculate within one to two minute of penetration

– You are unable to delay ejaculation during intercourse all or nearly all of the time

– Feel distressed and frustrated, anxious and tends to avoid sexual intimacy as a result.

Hello, Viewden, I got a product called Jamaican stone alongside stiff night from you some months back to help handle early ejaculation and it work like magic as it totally corrected my early ejaculation and since then I last longer on my woman and even go for more than one round when I want. I introduced it to a friend of mine and we have called your office several times but Stiff night & Jamaican stone weren’t available, please when will it be available? Bayo

MrBayo, thank you for the comments on Jamaican stone and Stiff night and we are glad you got the perfect result you wanted. They arenow available and you can place your order at any time. But do let your friend know that stiff nigh t shouldbe taken daily for some time to correct premature ejaculation and enable him go more than one round when he wants. Just like you know, for the best of result, we advise you take Stiff night alongside Jamaican stone – a soap- like material that delays ejaculation just for the period of intercourse.

My erection is very weak, and I’m slightly diabetic, please what can I take to enhance my erection as it is causing a setback in my marriage? Chief Udensi

Being a diabetic man, it might take time before you get a suitable herbal enhancer that will suit your body and work for you based on the diabetic drugs you are taking which are having their toll on your erectile system. But the ones that we know has worked for men like you over the years are: Libimax plus , Boss rhino gold , Stiff night , Libigrow and Maxidus to mention but a few gives strong erection on demand; For best result, take any of the above with Cleanshield drink to give you a perfect result and also reduce your diabetes.

My sperm is watery and my semen is very small with low count and a friend of mine introduced Maca Supreme to me. Can it correct my condition? And can I get it from you? IK

Hello IK, Maca Supreme is available and yes, it increases the volume of semen, improves the sperm count and motility; but it has to be used for about 2 to 3 months after which you go for test to analyze your sperm sample to see if you are improving and if you also masturbate, you have to stop, as it contributes to your semen’s quantity and quality.

I called you sometimes ago for serious pains in my waist, back and leg and you gave me the Oligosacharide and the Cleanshield which I have been using for about three weeks and the pains has drastically reduced, though I still feel slight pains sometimes but im sure if I complete the treatment for three months ,I won’t feel the pains again. Thank you so very much and God bless you for helping people like me. Barr Omede

You are always welcome sir and just like you rightly said, you must complete the treatment by using the Cleanshield , Oligosacharide for three months and I’m sure by then, you won’t feel any pains again.

Thank you Viewden for the Vigrx plus I got from you. I have started noticing a reasonable increase in the width of my penis, when will I start to notice the increase in length? Seun

Vigrx plus is very effective in increasing the length and width of the penis. Increase starts to show from the 8th week of usage with the increase in width and 2 to3 weeks after, the increase in length commence at a slow pace. You need to be patient but it’s worth the wait

These are all we can take for this week. Adults who needs any of these aphrodisiacs can call 08034666358, 07059294782 between 8am and 6pm from Mondays to Fridays and 10am to 2pm on Saturdays or place your order at www.viewden.com. For further enquiries, send an email to us at: vieweden@yahoo.com, viewden@ymail.com.

Kemi Fawole (MD )

