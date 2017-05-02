Pages Navigation Menu

Seyi Shay set to tour night clubs with new single

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

By Benjamin Njoku

FOLLOWING the success recorded by her  hit song  “Yolo Yolo,” top female act, Seyi Shay has released yet another banging tune titled, “Weekend Vibes.”

Seyi Shay

The song which is produced by Kriz Beatz tells the story of an addicted lover that everyone can  relate to. It’s nothing like Seyi Shay has ever released before and this puts the singer in a world of her own.

Femi Leye lends his guitar playing throughout the record which gives this club record ‘that live feel’.

The talented singer will be kicking off the release with a ‘Weekend Vibes’ club tour, headlining this week’s Industry Nite on the Lagos Mainland, Thereafter, she will be at Club Royal in Ikeja, Club DNA, Club57 and Quilox among other night clubs.

