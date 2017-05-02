Seyi Shay – Weekend Vibes
Seyi Shay drops a new track titled, Weekend Vibes. Following the success of her new hit song ‘Yolo Yolo‘, the Nigerian singer and songwriter has released another banging tune. Produced by Kriz Beatz, the song is nothing like Seyi Shay has ever released before and this puts her in a league of her own. Whipping […]
