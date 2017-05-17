Pages Navigation Menu

SGF: Cabals have hijacked Buhari’s Government, Ex-CPC members insist

Posted on May 17, 2017

FORMER members of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change, CPC, have insisted that there are cabals running the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. They also demanded that Engr. Buba Galadima or Prince Tony Momoh be considered as the replacement for the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engr. Babachir Lawal. The group, under […]

