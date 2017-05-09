Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SGF/NIA DG: Uncertainty Over Osinbajo Probe Report – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

SGF/NIA DG: Uncertainty Over Osinbajo Probe Report
Leadership Newspapers
A familiar tremor of uncertainty is fluttering in the country over the implementation of the report of the three-man panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to probe suspended secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and …
Suspended SGF Lawal, Ikoyigate probe in limboGuardian (blog)

all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.