Shaibu Amodu’s son, Suleman is dead – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Shaibu Amodu's son, Suleman is dead
NAIJ.COM
According to reports reaching NAIJ.com, the son of the former coach Suleman has died following a brief illness. Shaibu Amodu's son, Suleman is dead. Late Shuaibu Amodu. READ ALSO: Incredible! Barcelona superstar finally marries long term girlfriend …
Amodu Shuaibu Son of late Super Eagles boss dies in Lagos
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!