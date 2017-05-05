‘Shame on celebrities mocking victims of domestic violence’- Juliet Ibrahim – TheNewsGuru
'Shame on celebrities mocking victims of domestic violence'- Juliet Ibrahim
Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has slammed celebrities who condemn their colleagues who are victims of domestic violence. According to her, there is a need to speak up and lend our voices to encourage victims of domestic violence to speak up. She took …
