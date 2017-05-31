SHAMEFUL!!! See Moment When Singer Iyanya Couldn’t State The Full Meaning Of M.Sc.On TV [Watch Video]

Singer Iyanya, was recently a guest on HipTV’s show, ‘Trending’. When asked by the host to state the full meaning of the abbreviation of “M.Sc.” (Master of Science). Recall that big brother Naija 2017 fake housemate, Ese Eriata was also unable to state the meaning of B.Sc. in the same show. Guess it apparently skipped …

The post SHAMEFUL!!! See Moment When Singer Iyanya Couldn’t State The Full Meaning Of M.Sc.On TV [Watch Video] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

