Shamsudeen, son of ex-FCT minister, re-arraigned on amended charge – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Shamsudeen, son of ex-FCT minister, re-arraigned on amended charge
TheCable
Shamsudeen Bala, son of Bala Mohammed, a former minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has been re-arraigned on an amended charge. Shamsudeen was first arraigned on a 15-count charge bordering on conspiracy and intentional failure to declare …
Former FCT Minister's son re-arraigned on amended charges
FG rearraigns Former FCT Minister's son, Shamsudeen Bala on money laundering charges
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!