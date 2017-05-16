Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sharapova misses out on French Open wild card after doping – Daily Mail

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Sharapova misses out on French Open wild card after doping
Daily Mail
PARIS (AP) – Two-time champion Maria Sharapova has missed out on a wild-card entry for the French Open because of her doping ban. Announcing the decision on a live Facebook broadcast on Tuesday, French Tennis Federation president Bernard …
Maria Sharapova denied wildcard for the French Open after returning from banThe Guardian
Maria Sharapova not given wildcard to play at French OpenCNN
Sharapova refused wild card entry for French OpenRTE.ie
The Independent –Evening Standard –Eurosport.co.uk –USA TODAY
all 116 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.