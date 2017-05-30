BA ‘profited from trapped passengers over upgrades’ – Daily Mail
BA 'profited from trapped passengers over upgrades'
Daily Mail
British Airways has been accused of profiting from passengers trapped by the global IT crash who went on to pay huge sums for expensive upgrades just to reach their destinations. Some passengers shelled out as much as £1,600 to complete their journeys …
BA's Weekend Hell
Airlines in focus; Euro takes a hit; US futures flat
British Airways owner loses £500m in value after IT meltdown
