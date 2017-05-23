Pages Navigation Menu

Shatu, Aminu Kano’s wife dies at 89

Posted on May 23, 2017

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO was thrown into mourning yesterday, following the death, Sunday night, of Malama Shatu Aminu, one of the surviving wives of late Malam Aminu Kano.

Family source in Kano told Vanguard that the matriarch of Aminu Kano political dynasty died at the age of 89.

Shatu’s death came 34 years after her husband, Aminu Kano, a radical politician and founder of Northern Elements Progressive Union, NEPU, passed on in April 1983.

Vanguard learned that late Shatu disappeared from public view two years ago, following a strange ailment and had remained incommunicado till her death.

She was buried at 2p.m. yesterday, after public announcement by the family on select private stations.

